UhOhTrain and other takes from the lighter side of this week's LRT mess

"This is ridiculous. All I can do is laugh."

That quote, from frustrated Confederation Line passenger Austin Tarin on Wednesday, seemed to sum it all up.

For the second-straight morning, Tarin and thousands of other commuters had been crammed onto Confederation Line platforms only to be told the trains weren't coming, and to turn around and pile onto buses instead.

If you're not laughing you're crying, as they say, and many skilled GIF-makers chose to chuckle.

Don’t hold the doors. 😂 <a href="https://t.co/eR44ZxztHH">pic.twitter.com/eR44ZxztHH</a> —@Christinedaley_

Plan b <a href="https://t.co/7Mpr85hG7n">pic.twitter.com/7Mpr85hG7n</a> —@Kevin33846348

The jokes write themselves at this point. <a href="https://t.co/xtcuo08PYi">pic.twitter.com/xtcuo08PYi</a> —@vince_vacuum

There were some choice hashtags, too.

Waiting in line at Tunney’s Pasture with HUNDREDS of others. Stuck waiting upstairs because they won’t even let us down the stairs. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ReadyToFail?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ReadyToFail</a> How did they not foresee this???? <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ServiceIsDelayed?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ServiceIsDelayed</a> <a href="https://t.co/tt2W0t2EsS">pic.twitter.com/tt2W0t2EsS</a> —@_KimHinds

LOL! How about punishing those in charge of the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HELLRT?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HELLRT</a> for deploying a flawed system? —@chickpea889

Also a fan of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/uhOhTrain?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#uhOhTrain</a> —@nellleo

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Lemonline?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Lemonline</a> strikes again.. winters coming —@BryonBertrim

And this one-two punch.

No, the news isn't broken.

CBC are recycling news. Same news headline everyday. Tomorrows headline LRT is broken down because of door. —@merhi2580

BREAKING | The LRT —@ProfCoates

The yuks kept coming.

Any truth to the rumour CBC will be setting up a permanent studio at Tunneys Pasture? —@but_ros

Hey <a href="https://twitter.com/ParticipACTION?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ParticipACTION</a> the city of Ottawa has a new way of getting their citizens to get exercise, breakdown their <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LRT?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LRT</a> system 3 days in a row. <a href="https://twitter.com/ottawacity?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ottawacity</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/JimWatsonOttawa?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JimWatsonOttawa</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/firemanconi?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#firemanconi</a> —@alenzo25

Not even the city's earnest PSA was safe from the jokesters.