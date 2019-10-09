Skip to Main Content
Wednesday's LRT delay in pictures
Ottawa·Photos

Wednesday's LRT delay in pictures

The Confederation Line ground to a near halt for the second straight morning Wednesday. Here's what it looked like.
CBC News ·

The new Confederation Line ground to a near halt Wednesday for the second straight morning.

For some, the first hint of trouble was the blank 'next arrival' signs.

Blank signs at Tunney's Pasture. Oct. 9, 2019. (Giacomo Panico/CBC)
A train sits in a closed Confederation Line platform Oct. 9, 2019. (Jérémie Bergeron/Radio-Canada)
'Next arrival' signs were blank during Confederation Line delays Oct. 9, 2019. (Jérémie Bergeron/Radio-Canada)

Passengers left the platforms to catch replacement buses.

Street level at Tunney's Pasture during an LRT delay Oct. 9, 2019. (Giacomo Panico/CBC)
Crowds outside Lyon station in Ottawa during a light rail delay Oct. 9, 2019. (Jérémie Bergeron/Radio-Canada)

Some decided to walk.

People cross Scott Street from Tunney's Pasture station during a major light rail delay Oct. 9, 2019. (Giacomo Panico/CBC)

The city's transit boss visited the scene.

Ottawa's general manager of transit services John Manconi speaks on the phone at Tunney's Pasture station during a LRT delay Oct. 9, 2019. (Giacomo Panico/CBC)

The city says it will have more details this afternoon.

 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.