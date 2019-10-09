Wednesday's LRT delay in pictures
The new Confederation Line ground to a near halt Wednesday for the second straight morning.
For some, the first hint of trouble was the blank 'next arrival' signs.
2 days in a row! <a href="https://twitter.com/OCTranspoLive?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@OCTranspoLive</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCOttawa?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCOttawa</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CTVOttMornLive?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CTVOttMornLive</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottnews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottnews</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LRTsucks?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LRTsucks</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/JimWatsonOttawa?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JimWatsonOttawa</a> <a href="https://t.co/xRgD2bgHda">pic.twitter.com/xRgD2bgHda</a>—@photogriffDOTca
Passengers left the platforms to catch replacement buses.
“It’s very chaotic!” “We just want to get out of the station, open the doors” A couple of the quotes I just heard. <a href="https://t.co/i38R2SWBDY">pic.twitter.com/i38R2SWBDY</a>—@wanderlust_amj
<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/octranspo?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#octranspo</a> quick work finding buses to take us downtown but this is ridiculous, and not the safest thing <a href="https://t.co/SPPKzbOOHI">pic.twitter.com/SPPKzbOOHI</a>—@sam_sensenstein
LRT this morning at about 9:15 am <a href="https://t.co/AY99iInfry">pic.twitter.com/AY99iInfry</a>—@PetalStigma
When you tap and then find out the trains are stopped... <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cbcottawa?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cbcottawa</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCOttawa?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCOttawa</a> at Parliament station <a href="https://t.co/4JSRhYJRva">pic.twitter.com/4JSRhYJRva</a>—@gabesimages
Blair station <a href="https://t.co/hQEjPs1tPl">pic.twitter.com/hQEjPs1tPl</a>—@allanperezh
Crowding today at Hurdman station around 8:45am today during the LRT delay <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/octranspo?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#octranspo</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OttawaLRT?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OttawaLRT</a> <a href="https://t.co/4dm1CEjW15">pic.twitter.com/4dm1CEjW15</a>—@NiktheTrainNerd
Some decided to walk.
The city's transit boss visited the scene.
The city says it will have more details this afternoon.
