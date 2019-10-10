Delays on Confederation Line for 3rd straight morning
Train broke down at Bayview station
A train that broke down train at Bayview station again caused delays on Ottawa's new light rail line.
The issue happened at about 7:30 a.m., according to OC Transpo, and was fixed by 7:55 a.m.
Trains are running on their regular schedule as of 8:15 a.m., with replacement buses still running eastbound along the Confederation Line from Tunney's Pasture to Rideau stations.
The city has not said what the problem was with the train.
The issues are again causing crowding at LRT stations, including Tunney's Pasture.
Stopped again. Crowd of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/lrt?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#lrt</a> passengers waiting at Tunney’s station as Confederation trains stopped. It’s been 12 minutes <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottnews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottnews</a> <a href="https://t.co/AdcrP1YSPL">pic.twitter.com/AdcrP1YSPL</a>—@GiacomoPanico
Major delays snarled transit during the morning commute both Tuesday and Wednesday because of issues with the doors.
