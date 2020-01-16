Broken power line halts LRT service

A broken overhead wire that supplies power to Ottawa's light rail line has halted service in the east end.

OC Transpo first tweeted about the problem around 11:20 a.m., saying a train had broken down at St-Laurent station and that buses were replacing LRT service between Hurdman and Blair stations.

Service is running normally between Tunney's Pasture and Tremblay stations.

Maintenance crews are working on the problem, but OC Transpo general manager John Manconi said in an email he doesn't know when full service will be restored.

This train became stuck at St-Laurent station on Jan. 16, 2020, after an overhead power wire broke at around 11 a.m. (David Richard/Radio-Canada)

"The stopped train at St-Laurent station needs to be moved from its current location to allow crews to assess damage to the overhead wire power system," Manconi said in an update Thursday afternoon.

"Once the train is moved, assessment and repairs can begin. The scope, scale and timing required to complete repairs is still not known at this time."

All passengers are off the disabled train at St-Laurent station, Manconi said. OC Transpo is scheduled to prepare more details

Another electrical problem that halted service on New Year's Eve was caused by a buildup of dirt or grit on the roofs of two trains, according to the head of Ottawa's transit commission.

OC Transpo has tweeted about six power issues on the Confederation Line since Christmas.