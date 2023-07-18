City giving LRT shutdown update at 3 p.m.

Ottawa city officials are giving a news conference on the ongoing shutdown of the city's light rail line.

In a tweet around 5 p.m. Monday, OC Transpo said LRT service between Tunney's Pasture and Blair stations had stopped and all stations were closed due to a "technical issue."

Ottawa's general manager of transit services Renée Amilcar said in a pair of Monday memos that a routine inspection revealed an issue with a bearing.

R1 replacement bus service is running the length of LRT Line 1 until further notice. Amilcar said Tuesday morning replacement buses would run every 10 minutes to start the day and every five minutes during peak periods.

Amilcar said the problem identified Monday is similar to past problems.

A sign outside an Ottawa light rail station Tuesday tells riders that R1 buses have replaced trains. (Francis Ferland/CBC)

The derailment of a train in August 2021 involved a wheel that was severed from the axle due to a "catastrophic bearing failure," according to the Transportation Safety Board (TSB).

In a February 2023 letter to city officials, the TSB said the problems that caused the derailment in August 2021 and a component failure in July 2022 "continue to pose a risk to safety until the issues are resolved."

Testimony at the LRT public inquiry suggested a larger problem: that the way the wheel meets the rail on sharp curves puts too much stress on train components including the bearings.

In response to the TSB, Amilcar wrote in a February memo to council that OC Transpo had already undertaken several measures to fix the issues.