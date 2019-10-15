Another LRT shutdown begins today

A sign outside Parliament station in downtown Ottawa points the way to replacement buses while the Confederation Line is closed for maintenance and improvements. (Andrew Foote/CBC)

Ottawa's light rail line is shutting down again for maintenance and improvements, beginning today.

The Confederation Line will be closed in its entirety Sunday, and the section from Tunney's Pasture to Lees stations will remain closed until Thursday.

R1 replacement buses will run between stations that don't have train service.

OC Transpo and LRT builders RTG have been taking advantage of the dramatic drop in ridership during the pandemic to intermittently close the transit system and work on improving its spotty service. The Confederation Line was launched last fall.

This latest work includes testing updated software and improving the overhead power system.

Transit ridership has been steadily increasing as more businesses and services reopen, prompting OC Transpo to require passengers and employees to wear non-medical masks aboard trains and buses, and at stations.

OC Transpo plans to restore full summer service beginning June 28.