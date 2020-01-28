OC Transpo warns of delays as special buses continue Tuesday

OC Transpo is warning riders of more delays Tuesday due to the ongoing shortage of trains.

The transit agency plans to run nine trains during the morning and afternoon rush hours, down from the 13 it was running before the shortage took hold Jan. 20.

Tuesday's complement is the same number of trains that ran that ran on Monday and at times one week ago.

Special buses will also continue to run as a parallel service between the core and three hubs along the Confederation Line to avoid everyone being funnelled to trains coming about every six minutes.

Buses will take riders from Tunney's Pasture, Hurdman and Blair stations to downtown from 7:30 to 9:00 a.m and from downtown to Tunney's Pasture, Hurdman, and Blair between 3:00 and 5:30 p.m.

"Customers may experience longer travel and wait times and platforms and trains may be more crowded," said OC Transpo general manager John Manconi in a Monday evening memo.

Up to 50 trips on higher-frequency routes will be cancelled across more than 30 routes Tuesday morning and up to 75 cancelled across more than 40 routes during the afternoon to provide buses for the parallel service.

"These represent approximately three percent of peak period service. The remaining 97 percent of trips will not be affected by the train shortage," said Manconi.

"Staff have selected the trips to minimize the overall effect on customers."

Some of the buses also come from those on standby to be replacement R1 buses in case of an incident on the light rail line that requires closing a section.

Morning special bus routes

(OC Transpo)

Afternoon special bus routes