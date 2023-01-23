Faulty brake caused morning LRT disruption, says city

After a three-hour disruption along Ottawa's light rail transit line Monday morning, the city says a faulty brake is to blame.

Shortly after 9 a.m., "a brake fault caused a train to stop at Tunney's Pasture Station," the city explained in an update Monday afternoon.

The issue caused disruptions at Lyon, Pimisi, and Bayview stations, along its eastbound platforms, and passengers were required to change trains.

Full service returned at about 12:20 p.m., the city said in an email attributed to rail operations director Troy Charter.

Passengers are seen walking along train tracks near a stuck train at Tunney's Pasture on Monday morning. (Submitted)

In a photo submitted to CBC Ottawa, some passengers were seen getting off a stuck train and appear to be walking along train tracks to the platform.

Across Line 1, passengers experienced delays as trains were held for longer than average wait times at several platforms.

CBC has asked the city to further explain why and how the "brake fault" occurred, and is still waiting for its response.

On Sunday evening, OC Transpo reported a stopped train causing service interruptions at Cyrville and St-Laurent stations on eastbound platforms. That issue was resolved shortly after 7 p.m.

This latest disruption comes less than two weeks after the LRT service was disrupted for nearly six full days following freezing rain, and further damage done to the system during attempts to fix it.