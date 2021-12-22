City's LRT audit paused to make way for province's inquiry

Ottawa's auditor general says her team is going to step back from its work on the city's light rail problems now that a provincial inquiry seems to be covering a lot of the same ground.

In October, council voted to ask the city's auditor general to investigate the troubles with the Confederation Line instead of a judicial inquiry.

Then in November the province launched an inquiry, sharing more details last week, like naming the appeal court judge, Justice William Hourigan, who will lead it and its anticipated work and timeline.

In a memo dated Wednesday, Auditor General Nathalie Gougeon said she now feels it's not useful to have two independent teams doing similar work at the same time.

"This would allow us to alleviate any excess burden placed on the city's administration caused by two, very large, concurrent reviews of similar nature. It will also ensure we do not duplicate work performed by the commissioner through the course of the provincial inquiry," she wrote.

In a few months, Gougeon said her team will be in a better place to know if there's any important work the provincial team won't cover.

Derailments have twice shut down Ottawa's Confederation Line in recent months, the most recent one lasting weeks and leading to a month of free transit in December as a gesture for riders.