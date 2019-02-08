O-Train safety under scrutiny after alleged assault

OC Transpo special constables are investigating an alleged assault on the Confederation Line Thursday night that left a victim needing stitches, his family says.

The public transit service said on social media it was aware of, and was investigating a "serious incident" that occurred on the O-Train. A witness told CBC it happened while the train was heading west between uOttawa and Rideau stations..

Then in a statement, Ottawa police said its officers attended a scene on Rideau Street at about 6:16 p.m. Thursday, but OC Transpo special constables have since taken the lead.

Special constables are peace officers, and have the authority to arrest people and lay charges under the Criminal Code and provincial or municipal acts — as long as the alleged incidents occur on properties or vehicles owned, operated or leased by OC Transpo.

Good evening Ottawa,<br><br>We are aware of a serious incident that occurred on O-Train Line 1 this evening. <br><br>Our team is investigating this incident.<br><br>Our Special Constables Unit monitors our transit system 24/7 to ensure it continues to be safe for our customers. (1/2) —@OC_Transpo

No answer after pushing emergency call button, witness says

Jonathan Loan said he witnessed the incident.

He told CBC he heard a man yelling something about people touching him or doing something to him, "and he just started punching [the victim] in the face and kicking him" while they were both standing.

"It was pretty paranoid and incoherent-sounding ... And then it just became apparent pretty quickly that the victim was a total stranger and it was just like an unprovoked attack," Loan said.

Loan pushed an emergency call button on the train as soon as he saw the attack happening, but there was no response.

"It was just a dial tone," he said. "I was pretty surprised and nervous when nobody picked up."

Attacker fled on foot

People ran down the train in panic as the attack unfolded, Loan said.

"I don't know how long the attack lasted, maybe like 30 seconds ... and I think some people managed to get the victim away from the attacker," he said.

A short time later the train reached Rideau station and the attacker ran out and up the escalator, yelling the whole time, Loan recalled.

After sitting down on the train for a moment to collect himself, Loan said the victim — who was "bleeding heavily" — was helped off the train by bystanders to get first-aid treatment at Rideau Centre mall.

Victim shaken and recovering, family says

CBC contacted the sister of the victim Friday after she posted about the incident online. She said her brother was shaken by what happened and didn't want to be publicly identified. Out of respect for his wishes, the family also didn't want to be identified.

She said her brother went to the hospital for treatment and he needed stitches on his head. He was upset by the incident and was recovering at home, she added.

The family is "livid that there was no one on board to help him," she said, but she is "thankful" special constables arrived minutes after a bystander alerted security, and the train came to a stop.

Cameras on the train helped identify the suspect and a warrant was issued just hours later, she added.

CBC reached out to the city for comment on the ongoing investigation by OC Transpo special constables, but has yet to receive a response.

Rideau Transit Group, which maintains Ottawa's LRT system, said it is still looking into what happened, but an "initial assessment indicates that the system performed as designed."