Announcement coming Friday on LRT opening date
Ottawa residents will learn Friday when the long-awaited Confederation line LRT will finally begin service.
City is set to announce when public will finally be able to ride the rails
In an email sent Wednesday afternoon, the city announced a press event with Mayor Jim Watson and other local politicians about the opening of the line, on Friday afternoon.
The line has been undergoing testing for several weeks to ensure the system is ready for handover. Rideau Transit Group was to handover the key on Aug. 16, but missed that deadline.
The city has said previously that after RTG hands over the system, the city will need four weeks to get the system ready for public use.
