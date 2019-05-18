Give blind LRT riders enough time to prepare, advocates urge
City says familiarization session will be booked once LRT handover date is confirmed
Advocates for people with vision loss want the city to make sure there's enough time for them to prepare to ride light rail safely.
Lorne Neufeldt, who commutes on OC Transpo with his guide dog Herbie, said he's concerned the city hasn't yet announced specific days for accessibility professionals to become familiar with the stations and trains on Ottawa's forthcoming Confederation line.
"We don't know what we're going into. They're not giving us enough time. They're talking about giving us one or two days before opening it up to the public," Neufeldt said.
Neufeldt, who also works for the Canadian Council of the Blind, said guide dog trainers and other professionals need notice to come to Ottawa and assess the situation.
"They will be able to teach us where we need to stand, which cars we would need to go into, where the best line of travel would be and how to train the dogs properly," he said.
'Prior access' needed
Duane Morgan, executive director for CNIB Eastern Ontario, says the organization — which advocates for people with vision loss — is still asking the city for a date for advanced access.
That would allow orientation and mobility specialists to look for any problems with the stations.
"It's going to be very important for us to get that prior access to the LRT to take a look at it so we can be prepared," Morgan said.
"[We can] also give any feedback on changes that could possibly made at that time."
While the opening date of the LRT line has been delayed more than once, Morgan said he hopes the city will still take the time to address any issues that arise during their test run.
"We're hoping that accessibility takes priority over any other sort of delays," he said.
Morgan said CNIB has advocated for the use of audio announcements, large text, and textured floors that would provide warnings of hazards and edges for people who use canes.
However, he said he's not sure how the city has implemented that feedback.
Date to be determined
In a statement, OC Transpo says it's planning to provide outreach and familiarization sessions for customers who indicate specific requirements, including people who are blind or partially sighted.
The date of those sessions will be set once the city confirms the handover of the LRT with the Rideau Transit Group, the consortium building the line, OC Transpo said.
The transit agency also said light rail was designed to adhere to Ontario's accessibility legislation.
The city has held meetings with stakeholders over the years of the design process, including a presentation to the city's accessibility advisory committee in 2013.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.