A local team of five runners with visual impairments are taking on the Canadian Death Race this weekend — a grueling 24-hour, 125-kilometre relay race through the Rocky Mountains.

The Ottawa team will be the first comprised of blind or partly blind participants to attempt the race near Grande Cache, Alta., since the event began in 2000.

One of the athletes, Shelley Ann Morris, and her guide, George Hijacek, told CBC Radio's In Town And Out about how important teamwork is for such a competition.

"It's definitely one brain, two bodies. And that's how we have to train, and that's how we have to run in the race," Morris said.

Morris and Hijacek — like their other teammates — have run half-marathons and other road races before.

But the Canadian Death Race will be their first off-trail race.

Hijacek, who has full vision, said it's his responsibility to make sure Morris is aware of obstacles like rocks and trees. Their leg of the race even includes wading through a stream.

"I think there might be some bears," Hijacek said half-jokingly. (Race participants are provided with bear-bangers and mace in case of an unlikely encounter.)

While bear encounters are unlikely during the Canadian Death Race, they have happened before. Three bears attacked two runners on June 30 along this trail near Grande Cache, Alta. (Phil Troyer)

Training in Gatineau Park

"My responsibility in the race is really to give full attention to what's in front of me, and also to be constantly listening to what George is saying," said Morris, who has no sight in her right eye and limited vision in her left.

"Because I'll have to act and react very quickly."

The team has been training in Gatineau Park, which Hijacek said helps them get ready for the terrain.

But the logistics of the race will still pose a challenge.

"Just to get to the start line is a huge accomplishment, and there's lots of factors we need to think through to get there and make sure we have all the equipment that we need," he said.

"It's the first time for us, so we don't really know what to expect. We just need to show up and run."

'We're pioneering something'

Morris hopes that she and her team will be able to inspire others with partial vision or other disabilities to take part in adventurous activities.

"We are able to get off the sidelines and participate fully in something that a lot of people might never have thought possible," she said.

"I really feel that we're pioneering something."

The race begins Saturday and ends Sunday.