'The need is real': Demand grows for Christmas hampers

Volunteers came together at an Ottawa community centre Saturday to stuff hampers with turkeys and other holiday foodstuffs, in an attempt to meet what organizers say is a growing need.

More than two dozen community members and volunteers — including police officers and municipal, provincial and federal politicians — gathered at the Caldwell Family Centre over the weekend to fill more than 300 food hampers.

"The need is higher than we saw than last year," said Marilyn Matheson, the centre's executive director.

Matheson said Saturday morning that 335 food hampers had been filled this year, up from 310 in 2018.

"Everybody wants to be able to give to their kids in celebration this time of year. Doesn't matter what your culture is —there is something to celebrate this time of year," she said.

Volunteers packed reusable grocery bags with items like stuffing, cranberry sauce, potatoes and other vegetables, Christmas cake and chocolate — enough food to cover a family's groceries for a week, Matheson said.

Each bag was also accompanied by a turkey.

"At least we can give them [a] standard Canadian Christmas dinner, with a turkey and all the trimmings. And that can take the pressure off," she said.

Dozens of food hampers filled with bread, vegetables, cranberry sauce and other items lined the Caldwell Community Centre on Saturday. (Olivia Chandler/CBC)

'A little something extra'

Ottawa Police Service Const. Dawn Neilly has been involved with the food hamper project since 2017.

"A lot of people have come here and not from Canada, or low income and just don't have the money and if your able to help them out and give them a little something extra, it goes a long way."

She pointed to low income families who currently living in small apartments or hotels.

"If they don't have to spend money on food, maybe they can buy a little extra for a family member ... most people are appreciative of it."

River ward Coun. Riley Brockington was one of dozens who came out to help assemble the food hampers Saturday morning. (Olivia Chandler/CBC)

River ward Coun. Riley Brockington said there are more than 500 children living within the immediate vicinity who could benefit from the hampers.

"Regrettably, the demand is definitely there. It certainly has not gone down and at Christmas time in particular, families struggle to provide for their children and put a Christmas meal on the table," he said.

A Christmas Eve dinner is planned at the recreation centre, with hundreds expected to show up , Brockington said.

"The sad thing is, Canada's a rich country [but] certainly has large pockets of poverty. And my ward is not immune to that," he said. "The need is real."