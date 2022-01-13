City-run long-term care homes hit with COVID-19 outbreaks

More than six dozen employees at Ottawa's city-run long-term care homes currently have COVID-19, roughly six per cent of the overall workforce, according to a Wednesday evening memo to council.

The 77 sick workers are spread out among the Carleton Lodge, the Peter D. Clark Long-Term Care Home, the Garry J. Armstrong Long-Term Care Home and the Centre D'accueil Champlain, says the memo from Donna Gray, general manager of community and social services.

Another 24 residents have also tested positive, the memo notes.

The highly contagious Omicron variant of COVID-19 has run rampant through all manner of workplaces, and the City of Ottawa has not been immune. Over the past month, outbreaks have also hit the fire department and the local paramedic service.

Cases have also spread among long-term care homes in Ottawa, even though many staff and residents have already had three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

A breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Ottawa's four city-run long-term care homes as of Jan. 12, 2022. (City of Ottawa)

Despite the current challenges, the city-run care homes are taking steps to keep staffing levels sufficient "in order to minimize the impact on resident care and services," Gray wrote in her memo.

"Long-term care staff are working with educational institutions to support student placements, expediting on-boarding of new staff for critical staffing positions, and redeploying staff from non-essential services to address the current staffing challenges," Gray wrote.