5 stories that dominated Ottawa headlines in 2022
Disruptive occupation, deadly workplace explosion and derecho dominated headlines
It says a lot that by only the second month of 2022, local residents began brandishing signs imploring: "Make Ottawa Boring Again."
They were reacting to what started in late January as a convoy of street-blocking big rigs that metastasized into a broad, weeks-long anti-government occupation featuring loud horns, noxious fumes and a politically loaded hot tub practically on the front yard of the Canadian government.
While it took place from Jan. 28 to Feb. 19, the Freedom Convoy dominated headlines throughout the year via coverage of the demonstrations themselves, the movement's finances, key organizers' later court appearances, the behind-the-scenes politics at city hall — including the resignation of Ottawa's police chief — and the Emergencies Act inquiry that saw even the prime minister provide testimony.
But the convoy was only one of many stories that came to define the year.
Here are four others.
The tripledemic
January also brought the peak of the Omicron wave, with 110 Ottawans hospitalized with COVID-19 on Jan. 28. By comparison, one month earlier that number was just 11.
The Omicron strain put immense pressure on the health-care system. The province even allowed some caregivers to return to work while infected themselves.
More recently, the powerful return of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and influenza cases prompted CHEO, eastern Ontario's children's hospital in Ottawa, to raise the alarm about being overwhelmed by the number of sick kids coming through its doors.
An epidemic of violence against women
In June, a month-long coroner's inquest dived deep into the factors behind the 2015 murders of three women by the same man in Renfrew County.
On the final day of the inquest, jurors made dozens of recommendations to the Ontario and federal governments on how to prevent future outbursts of intimate partner violence.
That same day, the Ottawa Police Service announced that, on the night before, a man had slain a mother and daughter, Anne-Marie and Jasmine Ready, at their Ottawa home before being fatally shot by police.
By year's end, the death of Sommer Boudreau in Deep River, Ont., and the arrest of a man in her death brought renewed focus to what the neighbouring county called an epidemic of violence against women.
The derecho
Many Ottawa residents were left without power for days after May's destructive derecho left at least 10 people dead, downed thousands of trees, and did other damage elsewhere.
Clean-up costs were predicted to reach $50 million by the end of the year in the city of Ottawa, as restoration efforts stretch on into the new year.
The Eastway Tank explosion
Last January also brought Ottawa's deadliest workplace incident in decades.
On Jan. 13, 2022, an explosion at Eastway Tank, Pump and Meter in south Ottawa left six employees dead. Five employees — Danny Beale, Rick Bastien, Etienne Mabiala, Russell McLellan and Kayla Ferguson — were killed at the tanker manufacturer's site that day. A sixth employee, Matt Kearney, died in hospital the next day.
Nearly a year later, several agencies led by Ontario's Office of the Fire Marshal continue to investigate what happened.
One of those bodies, the province's Ministry of Labour, faces a general deadline of one year to file any safety-related charges against the company.
That could bring more news early in 2023.
