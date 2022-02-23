5 stories that dominated Ottawa headlines in 2022

It says a lot that by only the second month of 2022, local residents began brandishing signs imploring: "Make Ottawa Boring Again."

They were reacting to what started in late January as a convoy of street-blocking big rigs that metastasized into a broad, weeks-long anti-government occupation featuring loud horns, noxious fumes and a politically loaded hot tub practically on the front yard of the Canadian government.

Two protesters sit in a hot tub at the intersection of O'Connor and Wellington streets in downtown Ottawa on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. (Patrick Louiseize/CBC)

While it took place from Jan. 28 to Feb. 19, the Freedom Convoy dominated headlines throughout the year via coverage of the demonstrations themselves, the movement's finances , key organizers' later court appearances , the behind-the-scenes politics at city hall — including the resignation of Ottawa's police chief — and the Emergencies Act inquiry that saw even the prime minister provide testimony.

But the convoy was only one of many stories that came to define the year.

Here are four others.

The tripledemic

January also brought the peak of the Omicron wave, with 110 Ottawans hospitalized with COVID-19 on Jan. 28. By comparison, one month earlier that number was just 11.

The Omicron strain put immense pressure on the health-care system. The province even allowed some caregivers to return to work while infected themselves.

More recently, the powerful return of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and influenza cases prompted CHEO, eastern Ontario's children's hospital in Ottawa, to raise the alarm about being overwhelmed by the number of sick kids coming through its doors.

CHEO, Ottawa's children's hospital, repeatedly warned it was under considerable pressure during the tripledemic. (Gabriel Le Marquand Perreault/Radio-Canada)

An epidemic of violence against women

In June, a month-long coroner's inquest dived deep into the factors behind the 2015 murders of three women by the same man in Renfrew County.

On the final day of the inquest, jurors made dozens of recommendations to the Ontario and federal governments on how to prevent future outbursts of intimate partner violence.

Jasmine and Anne-Marie Ready, seen together in this photo, died in a summer attack by a man who was fatally shot be responding police officers. (Michel Aspirot/CBC)

That same day, the Ottawa Police Service announced that, on the night before, a man had slain a mother and daughter, Anne-Marie and Jasmine Ready, at their Ottawa home before being fatally shot by police.

By year's end, the death of Sommer Boudreau in Deep River, Ont., and the arrest of a man in her death brought renewed focus to what the neighbouring county called an epidemic of violence against women.

Lucia Valente, a neighbour, takes part in a candelit vigil in honour of 39 year old Sommer Boudreau in Deep River, Ont., on Dec. 19. (Guy Quenneville/CBC)

The derecho

Many Ottawa residents were left without power for days after May's destructive derecho left at least 10 people dead, downed thousands of trees, and did other damage elsewhere.

Clean-up costs were predicted to reach $50 million by the end of the year in the city of Ottawa, as restoration efforts stretch on into the new year.

Ottawa resident Jai Persaud, left, gestures to his wife Nan as they examine the tree that collapsed onto their neighbour's house after the May 21 storm. Persaud says without power or internet, it's been hard to get the insurance process underway. (Avanthika Anand/CBC)

The Eastway Tank explosion

Last January also brought Ottawa's deadliest workplace incident in decades.

On Jan. 13, 2022, an explosion at Eastway Tank, Pump and Meter in south Ottawa left six employees dead. Five employees — Danny Beale, Rick Bastien, Etienne Mabiala, Russell McLellan and Kayla Ferguson — were killed at the tanker manufacturer's site that day. A sixth employee, Matt Kearney, died in hospital the next day.

Nearly a year later, several agencies led by Ontario's Office of the Fire Marshal continue to investigate what happened.

One of those bodies, the province's Ministry of Labour, faces a general deadline of one year to file any safety-related charges against the company.

That could bring more news early in 2023.