Local ski trails still waiting for snow

As the new year gets underway, people in Ottawa hoping to hit the local ski trails remain mostly out of luck.

The Kìchì Sìbì Winter Trail, which hugs the Ottawa River, still isn't open, for example.

"I'd rather we have a little bit more snow," said Dave Adams, a volunteer who helps prepare the trail for cross-country skiers and other users, earlier this week.

Standing in Remic Rapids Park on Thursday, Adams gestured toward a section of the pathway covered in exposed leaves — and not a spot of snow.

Typically, Ottawa gets some of the white stuff in November and early December, allowing trail grooming to begin. But this time the snow didn't stay, Adams said, and it was a green Christmas.

"Snow grooming is actually the icing on the cake. A lot of work happens in the preseason, and then you're rewarded when winter comes in," he said. "We're just not getting that reward."

The ground is frozen and is ready to accept snow; it just needs 10 to 15 centimetres of it, at minimum, he added.

Trails in Gatineau Park waiting on snow too

The Kìchì Sìbì Winter Trail isn't the only trail network in a holding pattern.

The National Capital Commission reported on social media Thursday that its winter trails in Gatineau Park remain closed because of icy conditions.

"Maintenance work will resume with the next accumulation of snow," according to a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

There is some snow in the forecast, according to Environment Canada.

The National Capital Commission shared this photo of one of its winter trails on Thursday, saying snow is needed before they can open to users. (NCC/X)

Cantley club making its own snow

Asked if the group that creates the Kìchì Sìbì Winter Trail couldn't just make its own snow, Adams said the organization runs on very modest budgets.

But further north at the Nakkertok ski club in Cantley, Que., where volunteers received a grant years ago to help them make snow, things are busy.

The place is packed with skiers, including some from other clubs, volunteer Tony Scheier said on Friday.

"Every third or fourth season .... this seems to be the norm these days," he said.

Tony Scheier, a volunteer at Nakkertok ski club, says the place makes its own snow and so has been busy. (CBC)

The club already hosted some big races in December, Scheier added.

"The more people that can ski, the better for us."