Ottawa Lions chair fired amid sexual harassment complaints

Ottawa Lions Track and Field Club chair Ken Porter has been fired after the organization said it received complaints of sexual harassment against him.

The termination comes exactly a month after Porter and coach Andy McInnis were suspended by Athletics Canada pending an investigation.

In March, the club stated Porter's suspension was because he hadn't taken "adequate remedial action" against McInnis even though he knew McInnis, who was facing allegations of sexual harassment, would be coaching athletes with the club.

But in a notice to members released Monday, the club stated its relationship with Porter had been "permanently severed" after it received complaints of sexual harassment against him.

The statement claims Porter violated the club's statement of expectations, along with Athletics Canada and Athletics Ontario code of conduct and ethics policies.

"We want to assure all members that creating and maintaining a healthy, safe and secure sporting environment for all our athletes, coaches, officials, volunteers and employees is a top priority for our organization," the statement reads.

McInnis investigation pending

The club is encouraging anyone who has complaints against Porter to raise them with Athletics Canada, which is conducting its own investigation. Anyone else who wants to raise allegations of harassment at the club is asked to contact the club's ombudsperson.

Ottawa Lions Club Track and Field coach Andy McInnis is seen here in May, 2012. McInnis was suspended by Athletics Canada in March over reports of sexual harassment at the club (CBC)

Athletics Canada is also investigating the allegations against McInnis and is set to release a decision by the end of June.

Last month, the organization's president told CBC News they were prepared to take "the necessary action to send a strong statement about inappropriate behaviour."