City, RTG settle their light rail contract dispute

The City of Ottawa and Rideau Transit Group (RTG) have reached an out-of-court settlement over the contract to maintain the capital's light rail transit system.

A joint statement issued Friday says the agreement resolves disputes and resets their relationship.

The city had previously filed two notices of default against RTG: one in March 2020, roughly half a year after the problem-plagued Confederation Line launched, and a second in September 2021 following a pair of derailments.

As the legal process dragged on, the city said it filed the notices of default so it could explore options that included breaking its 30-year, approximately $1-billion maintenance contract with RTG, the consortium comprising SNC-Lavalin, ACS Infrastructure and Ellis Don.

"Through this agreement, the City and RTG will continue to move forward with the goal of improved collaboration and partnership," the joint statement reads.

The joint statement only specifically mentions the second notice of default. It says it's resolved based on "RTG's acknowledgement of the Default" and "based on RTG's rigorous plan to address the issues that led to the derailments and come to a sustainable resolution of the axle bearing assembly issue."

The statement says that resolution will happen before the opening of the Stage 2 extension into Orléans. It's currently scheduled to be turned over to the city at the start of 2025.

The city and RTG have also settled "several" maintenance disputes about RTG's performance and the city's administration of the contract.

The statement doesn't mention the western extension, and the north-south Trillium Line extension is a different consortium with different trains.

Further details of the settlement — including any financial particulars — are confidential, according to a memo from general manager of transit services Renée Amilcar.

The two derailments were among the motivating factors that led to the decision to launch a public inquiry into the LRT network, one that found "egregious violations of public trust."

The joint statement ends by saying the settlement shows that it's important to co-operate, which the inquiry found is "fundamental" in public-private partnerships like this.

"One of the conclusions in Justice Hourigan's report was that for our transit system to be successful, we need to be working in good faith, we need to have good communication and we need to be co-operating with the partnership. I think this reflects that," said Ottawa's transit commission chair Coun. Glen Gower Friday morning.