City council approves extra $65M for future central library

Ottawa's city council has voted to spend an extra $65 million on the future central library to be built at LeBreton Flats, after increased construction costs caused the cost of the project to rise substantially.

The price tag for the project known as Ādisōke, an Anishinaabemowin phrase that means storytelling, recently shot up $131 million — an increase of almost 75 per cent — to $306 million.

The new central branch is a joint project with Library and Archives Canada, with the cost split roughly 60-40 between the city and the LAC.

The Treasury Board had already approved the increased costs for the federal part of the project, while Ottawa's finance and economic development committee agreed to allocate the city's portion earlier this month.

'Superheated market'

A report released earlier this month revealed how tight pandemic supply chains and construction inflation had caused the budget for Ādisōke to soar.

It pinned the blame on the COVID-19 pandemic and its resulting material shortages, supply chain pressures, and an overall "superheated market."

The library is slated to open in the summer of 2026.