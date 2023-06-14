Ottawa libraries seek to stop rise in drug use, disturbances

There is a rise in drug use and other safety incidents at some Ottawa Public Library branches, according to a report from the city's chief librarian.

City staff are now looking at hiring more security guards and letting social workers, drug harm reduction experts and therapists work directly with people in library spaces.

Incidents between clients and those involving library employees are of particular concern, including physical and verbal attacks, threats and spitting, according to the report from chief librarian Sonia Bebbington.

Bebbington presented the report Tuesday to the Ottawa Public Library Board. In it, she told the board there were 176 incident reports at libraries in the first three months of 2023.

That is almost half of the 363 incidents reported in all of 2022.

Most occur at the two downtown branches, Rideau and Main, with the next-highest rates seen at the North Gloucester, Greenboro and Nepean Centrepointe locations.

Four of the incidents in early 2023 resulted in library staff reportedly being injured physically or psychologically, according to the report. (As added context, there have been six incidents resulting in library staff injuries since 2020.)

In an interview with CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning on Wednesday, Bebbington said the incidents made up less than 0.01 per cent of interactions between staff and library clients, adding they do happen across the city.

She said hiring more security guards would help staff feel safer. The other option floated by city staff includes letting counsellors and therapists work with library visitors who experience homelessness and addiction.

Bebbington said that would free up library staff to focus on their mandate: promoting literacy and delivering library services.

"We can't be all things to all people and it's important that staff focus on exactly their expertise and exactly what they were hired to do," Bebbington said.

The guard services contract is being reviewed to determine any changes needed. Options include hiring guards at branches other than Main and Rideau, hiring a roving guard on a part-time basis, and hiring a third guard at the Main branch.

Community supports would be funded by partner agencies affiliated with the city, as well as those not affiliated with the city. They could work on a drop-in basis or within a more reliable model, Bebbington said.

Other needs

The librarian's report also stated staff are assessing whether library employees need extra support and training to become more confident in handling "aggressive interactions," given their exposure to situations outside their typical scope of work.

At the Rideau branch, a washroom security protocol trial is underway to see if it lessens drug use, and the library is exploring the idea of making overdose treatment kits available for voluntary use at all of its branches.

The library also plans to create a peer support network of trained staff to listen to employees confidentially.

Any funding requests would be brought forward as the 2024 budget is drafted.