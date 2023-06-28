Little library crackdown won't happen, Ottawa mayor says

Ottawa city council relaxed proposed regulations for verge gardens and little free library boxes as it approved bylaw changes that will bring them out of the shadow of illegality.

But even for gardens and boxes that run afoul of the new rules, Mayor Mark Sutcliffe said residents shouldn't expect a crackdown.

"We're not going around policing these things constantly, and the idea is not to be doing anything with a heavy hand here," he said. "It's just to provide some clarity on what should be allowed and what isn't."

The regulations cover right-of-way boulevards, city-owned land along the sides of streets that often extends well into front yards. Until now, the bylaw didn't allow alterations there, though the city occasionally granted case-by-case exemptions.

City staff had initially proposed rules with strict limits on the height of plants or boxes, as well as how close they can be to the road, and bans on things like permanent foundations and edible plants. Council's transportation committee made minor changes, with an amendment halving the buffer zone for little libraries to 50 centimetres from the street.

Council makes more changes

On Wednesday, new amendments were introduced at city council that gave front-yard librarians and gardeners more liberties.

For gardens on the city-owned right-of-way, Capital ward Coun. Shawn Menard proposed increasing the allowed height of plants from 0.75 to one metre, except where they could obstruct views along street corners. That motion passed.

While the staff proposal limited little libraries to local roads, council voted to expand their territory to busier collector roads. It would also allow the do-it-yourself cabinets on arteries, but only on lawns fronting a sidewalk.

Still, library boxes around the city come in a wide variety of shapes and sizes, and it's likely some will fail to conform to the new regulations.

Mimi Golding, who had a run-in with bylaw over her little library years ago, previously told CBC she saw the heavy hand of the bureaucracy stifling a grassroots initiative, singling out height restrictions for particular scorn.

That limit, which restricts library boxes to between 0.9 and 1.1 metres in the interests of accessibility, was left unchanged on Wednesday.

"I think there's a lot of evidence that suggests that many of the bylaws that we have around things like this are typically not enforced or enforced very strongly. There usually is communication with residents," said Sutcliffe.

"What we're doing now is trying to make it as easy as possible for people to do these things in a way that are not disruptive, that don't get in the way, and are not affecting other residents, and to allow as much of this as possible, within reason."