Ottawa's 1st legal cannabis shop could open on Wellington Street West

The first proposal to open a legal cannabis shop in eastern Ontario would see a store on Wellington Street West near Island Park Drive.

The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) has posted an application by the unnamed people behind a store called "Superette" at 1306 Wellington St. W.

The public and city has its chance to let the regulator know what it thinks of this idea until Feb. 22.

One of the conditions to approve a store location is whether it's in the public interest, with Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson one of the voices wishing communities had more say in where stores go.

​Retail sales are set to begin starting April 1 across Ontario.

Employees at retail locations will be able to begin training on Monday.

They will be required to complete the Cannsell training program that was unveiled by the province this week and will also be required to under go a criminal background check.

Customers over age 19 will be able to see and smell the products before they purchase them, but stores will have to use locked and tamper-proof containers.

Cannabis products on display at a Manitoba pot shop. Ontario retail cannabis sales are set to begin on April 1st across the province. (Gary Solilak/CBC)

Stores are required to be 150 meters from any school and can operate between 9 a.m. and 11 p.m.

They will also have to ensure any products or accessories are not visible from the street.

The AGCO has issued four more licenses for eastern Ontario, which includes Barrie.

The locations of those stores have not been announced and the people behind them have not come forward.