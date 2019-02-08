Skip to Main Content
Ottawa's 1st legal cannabis shop could open on Wellington Street West

Ottawa's 1st legal cannabis shop could open on Wellington Street West

The first proposed cannabis shop location to be shared with the public is west of Ottawa's downtown core.

People behind 'Superette' apply to open between Island Park and Holland

CBC News ·
The proposal would see a cannabis shop at the corner of Wellington Street West and Warren Avenue, near a dry-cleaner, two vegan bakeries and the Ottawa Bagelshop and Deli. (Google Maps)

The first proposal to open a legal cannabis shop in eastern Ontario would see a store on Wellington Street West near Island Park Drive. 

The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) has posted an application by the unnamed people behind a store called "Superette" at 1306 Wellington St. W.

The public and city has its chance to let the regulator know what it thinks of this idea until Feb. 22.

One of the conditions to approve a store location is whether it's in the public interest, with Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson one of the voices wishing communities had more say in where stores go.

​Retail sales are set to begin starting April 1 across Ontario.

Employees at retail locations will be able to begin training on Monday.

They will be required to complete the Cannsell training program that was unveiled by the province this week and will also be required to under go a criminal background check.

Customers over age 19 will be able to see and smell the products before they purchase them, but stores will have to use locked and tamper-proof containers.

Cannabis products on display at a Manitoba pot shop. Ontario retail cannabis sales are set to begin on April 1st across the province. (Gary Solilak/CBC)

Stores are required to be 150 meters from any school and can operate between 9 a.m. and 11 p.m. 

They will also have to ensure any products or accessories are not visible from the street.

The AGCO has issued four more licenses for eastern Ontario, which includes Barrie.

The locations of those stores have not been announced and the people behind them have not come forward.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us