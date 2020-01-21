City threatens legal action after resident rents driveway to spy agency employees

A Beacon Hill resident says the City of Ottawa is threatening legal action against him for renting out his unused driveway space to employees who work in the nearby headquarters of Canada's intelligence agencies.

Residents who live in the Beacon Hill-Cyrville Ward have complained to CBC News in the past that employees from the nearby headquarters of the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) and Communications Security Establishment (CSE), park on their streets.

Jevin Maltais said in an interview he thought he had found a solution to the persistent parking problem, by renting out his driveway to four federal employees.

"We had cars that were just lining both sides of the street," said Maltais.

"The people who own the cars would put letters in our mailboxes saying, 'Do you have places for me to park? The city is ticketing me,'" he said.

In a statement, the city says it has issued four notices of violation to property owners in Beacon Hill-Cardinal Heights since Jan 1, 2019 for renting out parking spaces on their properties.

"The renting or leasing of parking spaces to residents who are not tenants of the property is considered a non-accessory use of a property. In order for parking spaces to be legally rented out in the City of Ottawa, a property must be within an area zoned for a public garage and a public garage licence must be obtained," the statement reads.

Residents 'scared' after threat of legal action

Maltais said he knows at least half a dozen other people who are also renting out driveway space, but who are now feeling scared after Maltais received a notice from the city warning him he's violating a zoning bylaw.

"We were pretty surprised and disappointed to see that it's actually legal action against us," said Maltais.

Maltais said he doesn't see any downsides to renting out his own driveway, and hopes the city would consider a pilot project to allow residents to continue renting parking spots.

"We're pretty disappointed this is the city's stance on it currently, when really we've just as citizens tried to help the situation by getting the cars off the street," he said.

Residents pave backyards to create parking

The area's city councillor said he understands the frustration, but said the rules on renting out driveways are clear.

"No municipalities allow people to be able to rent out their spots; they're not zoned that way. If they were zoned, they would have to hold a million dollars worth of commercial insurance," said Tim Tierney, councillor for the Beacon Hill-Cyrville Ward.

Tierney said he knows of residents who have even paved their backyards to create parking spaces for federal workers.

He said paving backyard green space also breaks provincial regulations, since it doesn't allow for proper drainage on properties.

"When it gets to the point that you're in non-compliance, you're not zoned, it goes to a provincial level, it's actually not even the city," said Tierney.

In statements to CBC, both CSIS and CSE said they remind their employees to follow municipal parking rules, and encourage them to take public transit, carpool or cycle to work.

CSE also said it opened a new parking lot earlier this month with 400 spaces.