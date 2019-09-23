Skip to Main Content
Ottawa candidates denounce sign threatening violence against Liberals
Federal candidates in an Ottawa riding are condemning a homemade lawn sign that appears to threaten violence against Liberals.

'We shoot every third Liberal. Second one just left,' lawn sign in Constance Bay reads

The Canadian Press
The sign, seen here in front of a private home in Constance Bay on Saturday afternoon, was also photographed by Liberal candidate Karen McCrimmon, who tweeted her own photo on Monday. The Conservative candidate, Justina McCaffrey, denounced the sign and asked staff to remove her own lawn sign from the property. (Laurie Fagan/CBC)

On Monday, the Liberal candidate in the riding of Kanata-Carleton, Karen McCrimmon, tweeted a photo of the handwritten sign, which reads, "We shoot every third Liberal. Second one just left."

The sign is in front of a private residence in Constance Bay.

McCrimmon wrote that she struggled with what to do after seeing the sign, but decided it was important to speak out against intolerance and suggestions of violence.

McCrimmon, a Canadian Forces veteran, said she "wore a flak jacket in Afghanistan to help secure the people there the right to vote."

Conservative candidate Justina McCaffrey, whose sign was pictured beside the homemade one, agreed that "threats of political violence have no place in our democracy."

She said she's asked her campaign staff to remove her own sign from the property.

Other candidates in the rural west Ottawa riding spoke out against the sign, too.

