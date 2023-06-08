Land tribunal rules in favour of Larga Baffin development

The Ontario Land Tribunal has dismissed the zoning appeal against a new medical boarding home for Inuit that's proposed for south Ottawa.

Larga Baffin, an Inuit-owned company which provides health care in Ottawa for people from Nunavut, wants to build a new facility at Hunt Club Road and Sieveright Avenue, near the airport.

City council approved the plan last summer, but it's been delayed by a zoning appeal brought by the Upper Hunt Club Community Association.

The group has cited issues that include parking, traffic mitigation measures and the building's height.

On Thursday, the tribunal issued its decision paving the way for the facility planned for Hunt Club Road and Sieveright Avenue.

"The Tribunal was not persuaded that the instrument before it is premature given a lack of sufficient transportation infrastructure to support the growing community needs, nor that the cumulative impact of the proposed development would lead to increased risk to public safety," the decision reads.

"The Tribunal accepts the findings that the proposed development does not significantly exacerbate the existing transportation, operational or safety issues, nor does it trigger the need for any offsite infrastructure improvements."

'In planning law, now you you grow to expect opposition from neighbours,' says lawyer Michael Polowin. (Patrick Louiseize/Radio-Canada)

Michael Polowin, lawyer for Larga Baffin, said he is "thrilled" with the decision.

"It's a facility that's sorely needed and will help a lot of people and now it gets to go ahead," he said.

While there was tension between the community and Larga Baffin before the appeal was filed, Polowin said that's nothing new in his line of work.

"In planning law, now, you [come] to expect opposition from neighbours. The question is, how opposed are they? How organized are they? Are they going to spend the money to put up a legitimate fight?"

He also said he believes this is the last legal hurdle for Larga Baffin to surpass.

"Is there an avenue for the neighbours to pursue it further? The answer to that is possibly, but I sincerely doubt that they will," he said.

CBC reached out to the lawyers for the community association but did not immediately hear back. The planning firm behind the six-storey facility has said it expects to host Inuit from Nunavut by 2027.