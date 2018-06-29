City auditor steadfast on management problems at Springhill dump

The City of Ottawa's auditor general, Ken Hughes, says he stands behind his assessment that the city's Springhill landfill contract with Tomlinson Environmental has been mismanaged, despite pushback from the company.

Hughes released a damning audit earlier this month, accusing Tomlinson of failing to disclose financial statements that would have helped determine how much money the city was supposed to receive from Tomlinson in royalties.

Tomlinson operates the city-owned dump on the city's behalf.

In his audit, Hughes found the city wasn't provided enough information to find out if it was getting its fair share, and he urged the city to consider blacklisting the company from future city business.

Michael Clement, the company's general manager, challenged those assumptions in an earlier interview with CBC News and the company did so again in a recent letter to the city.

'The information ... hadn't been received'

Hughes said the city auditor has neither the obligation nor the authority to speak to Tomlinson directly as part of their work, but that, regardless, they are confident in their work.

"Every statement that auditors make is substantiated," Hughes said Thursday in an interview with CBC Radio's All In A Day.

The auditors don't know what Tomlinson sent to the city, but they know the city didn't receive it.

"We stand by the statements that we mad. We have looked at the correspondence between the city and Tomlinson and we have seen issues that have been raised again, again and again," he said. "The information that the city had been asking for, in many cases for years, hadn't been received."

The letter the company sent also promised Tomlinson would pay for any needed clean-up costs to deal with water contamination at the site.