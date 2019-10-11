Ottawa Kurds calling for action as Turkey attacks northern Syria

Ottawa's Kurdish community is calling for action to stop the Turkish incursion into northern Syria that they say has put their family members and friends in danger.

Organizations for Kurds in Ottawa are planning a rally Saturday at the U.S. Embassy to protest President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw American forces from the border region, leaving their Kurdish allies behind.

Turkish forces began the offence on Wednesday and have continued their offensive against U.S.-allied Syrian Kurdish fighters. Casualties have continued to climb and thousands of civilians are fleeing the violence.

Juan Simo, a board member of the Ottawa Kurdish Community Association, said he's still worried about his extended family back in northern Syria, who've fled their border city.

"My mind is there, I'm thinking about them a lot. I'm still worried about them," he told Alan Neal, host of CBC's All In A Day, on Friday.

"The danger could reach any moment, because they're not too far from the border."

Simo said he felt helpless, useless and betrayed. He's part of a group organizing a rally to call on the international community and Canada to work together to end the violence.

"We need your help. We need your support to stop any genocide, even before it happens," he said.

Turkish forces are pushing deeper into northeastern Syria, for the third day in a row. Turkey's cross-border offensive against Syrian Kurdish fighters has set off another mass displacement and widespread criticism. We speak with members of the Kurdish community here in Ottawa. 8:13

Nujin Doustan, a member of the Kurdish Association of Canada and United Youth for Kurdistan, said it has been disturbing to see images of people injured in the rubble.

Earlier this week, Global Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland posted a series of tweets about Canada's position on the conflict, saying Turkey risks rolling back progress made against ISIS-affiliated militants in the region.

Douston said that's not enough.

"Words don't save lives," Douston said. "Unless there's sanctions, unless there's actual physical actions, words are not enough."

The Turkish ambassador to Canada, Kerim Uras, told CBC's Power & Politics on Friday that the operations are targeting ISIS militants to create a buffer zone on the Turkish-Syrian border. He said civilian casualties have been limited compared to other operations in the region.

The groups in Ottawa plan to protest outside the U.S. Embassy on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET.