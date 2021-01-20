Man critically injured in Kirkwood Avenue fire

A man in his 60s suffered serious burns in a fire on Kirkwood Avenue near Highway 417 early Wednesday morning.

Ottawa firefighters said they were called to a highrise between Devonshire Place and Macy Boulevard at about 1:45 a.m.

They found smoke in the hallway of one of its floors and rescued one person, according to a news release.

Ottawa paramedics said they took a man in his 60s to hospital in critical condition.

The fire was under control by about 2 a.m., firefighters said.

Ottawa police said the Ontario fire marshal's office have been called to take part in the investigation.