CN freight train derails in Kingston, collapsing bridge
Train was carrying 3 crew members, officials say, but no reported injuries
A CN freight train carrying "dangerous goods" derailed in Kingston, Ont., collapsing a small train bridge, but there were no reported injuries or leaks, according to CN.
Kingston Police said officers received a call around 10:35 a.m Friday and confirmed there were three crew members on the train, but no reported injuries.
The southbound train was 12 cars long, and five of them derailed, said Const. Anthony Colangeli. Some of the cars ended up in the water.
The train derailed over the Little Cataraqui Creek, which is part of a marshland conservation area.
CN said the train was carrying "dangerous goods" but police said there was no evidence of a spill.
The incident should close Bath Road between Queen Mary and Armstrong roads through the evening commute, police said.
They're asking everyone to avoid the area and for people to avoid operating drones within one kilometre of the scene.
Transport Canada reported on social media Friday it would send inspectors to the derailment site.
with files from Dan Taekema, Laura Glowacki