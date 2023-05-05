CN freight train derails in Kingston, collapsing bridge

Kingston Police constable Anthony Colangeli said five cars derailed, some of which fell into the water.

A CN freight train carrying "dangerous goods" derailed in Kingston, Ont., collapsing a small train bridge, but there were no reported injuries or leaks, according to CN.

Kingston Police said officers received a call around 10:35 a.m Friday and confirmed there were three crew members on the train, but no reported injuries.

The southbound train was 12 cars long, and five of them derailed, said Const. Anthony Colangeli. Some of the cars ended up in the water.

Transport Canada said Friday afternoon it would send investigators to the scene. (Dan Taekema/CBC)

The train derailed over the Little Cataraqui Creek, which is part of a marshland conservation area.

CN said the train was carrying "dangerous goods" but police said there was no evidence of a spill.

The incident should close Bath Road between Queen Mary and Armstrong roads through the evening commute, police said.

They're asking everyone to avoid the area and for people to avoid operating drones within one kilometre of the scene.

Transport Canada reported on social media Friday it would send inspectors to the derailment site.

