Another dump of snow coming Thursday

Winter storm and snowfall warnings have returned to eastern Ontario Wednesday evening into Thursday, which could push Ottawa over 250 centimetres of snow since the season's first flakes fell.

Most parts of eastern Ontario, including Ottawa, Brockville and Cornwall, have snowfall warnings in effect. There's also one for Gatineau.

Environment Canada's weather alert map for southern Ontario as of about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday. The red represents warnings. (Environment Canada)

Environment Canada says to expect 15 to 20 centimetres of snow that will sometimes be heavy and blow around.

A bit of freezing drizzle may usher it out Thursday morning, and then a bit more snow could follow Thursday afternoon.

The Lake Ontario area, including Kingston and Belleville, has a winter storm warning in effect. The difference there is that about 15 centimetres of snow should be mixed with ice pellets, and freezing rain is possible.

Those communities could also see more snow and ice Thursday afternoon, but the timing of the storm should be about the same as further north.

No weather alerts have been issued for the rest of western Quebec or the Deep River, Ont., area.

Ottawa is about 10 centimetres of snow away from reaching 250 centimetres since the first snow was recorded at the international airport in mid-November. The city has passed its total snowfall average of about 225 centimetres.

In a break from what's been a warmer winter than normal, Ottawa should be colder than normal for the rest of this week, dropping close to –25 C Friday night in the current forecast.

The National Capital Commission has not opened the Rideau Canal Skateway yet this winter. Its next update is expected near the end of the week.