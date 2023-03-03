Latest storm could bring 20 cm of snow to Kingston, 10-15 to Ottawa

This week's second snowstorm is forecast to hit the Kingston and Belleville area the hardest starting late Friday night, but the Ottawa region isn't getting off unscathed.

Environment Canada has snowfall and winter storm warnings in place south of Ottawa, and special weather statements north of that line.

Environment Canada's weather alert map for southern Ontario as of about 7 a.m. Friday. The red represents warnings and the grey represents special weather statements. (Environment Canada)

The forecasted snowfall range for Kingston and Belleville is 15 to 25 centimetres of snow by Saturday morning, possibly blowing at times.

It wouldn't surprise Environment Canada if four centimetres of snow fall in an hour.

The neighbouring Tweed and Brockville areas could get 15 ot 20 centimetres of snow.

Further away, Kemptville, Cornwall and Lanark County are forecast to get near 15 centimetres.

Above that warning line, Ottawa, Renfrew County, Prescott-Russell and western Quebec can expect 10 to 15 centimetres of snow, according to their weather alerts.

The Deep River area is the only part of eastern Ontario and western Quebec without a warning or statement.

Ottawa's international airport measured 15.4 centimetres of snow Tuesday and 15.6 centimetres the previous Thursday.

In all, the capital has had nearly three metres of snow since the first flakes fell and 11 days with 10 or more centimetres of snow since the official start of winter.

It's also been warmer than normal — and true to form, Sunday's forecasted high is 3 C and Monday's is 5 C.