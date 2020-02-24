What you should know about this week's education strikes

The highlights:

No strikes Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday.

All French schools are closed Thursday.

Schools under five local school boards including the OCDSB are affected Friday.

Rotating education union strikes will close some local schools twice this week.

Association des enseignantes et des enseignants franco-ontariens (AEFO) members are striking across the province Thursday, meaning all French schools will close.

Then on Friday, Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation (OSSTF) members are striking in certain boards, including French boards whose schools will be closed for a second straight day.

The other two major education unions, ETFO and OECTA, do not have strikes planned this week.

English Catholic teachers and the AEFO are actively bargaining with the province.

The English Catholic union OECTA called off this week's rotating strikes because of the talks.

The ETFO last met with the province on Jan. 31, while the OSSTF hasn't been at the table with the province since mid-December.

On Monday, the ETFO announced its members won't spend their own money on classroom resources and its permanent members won't fill in for an absent member, though its occasional members will still accept offers to fill in.

Its leadership said it's eyeing more strikes the week of March 9 if there's no contract by the Friday before.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce has been signalling flexibility on class sizes,one of the most contentious issues in ongoing negotiations, particularly for secondary teachers.

He has said he would rather make further moves on class sizes than on compensation for teachers.

All the teachers' unions are asking for around two per cent in annual salary increases, while the government won't budge beyond its offer of one per cent.

Monday Feb. 24 to Wednesday Feb. 26

No schools are affected by strikes.

Thursday, Feb. 27

Conseil des écoles publiques de l'Est de l'Ontario

All schools are closed.

The board has not yet shared specifics on what this means for other activities. Parents are asked to check with the board if they have child-care questions.

Conseil des écoles catholiques du Centre-Est

All schools are closed.

The board has not yet shared specifics on what this means for other activities. Parents are asked to check with the board if they have child-care questions.

Conseil scolaire de district catholique de l'Est ontarien

All schools are closed.

The board has not yet shared specifics on what this means for other activities. Parents are asked to check with the board if they have child-care questions.

Someone in a gorilla suit walks along the Rideau Canal in Ottawa during a provincewide walkout by eduation workers on Feb. 21, 2020. (Francis Ferland/CBC)

Friday, Feb. 28

Ottawa-Carleton District School Board

All schools will be closed.

There won't be any extended day programs, community use or extracurriculars at this board that day.

Upper Canada District School Board

All secondary schools will be closed and there wouldn't be any extracurriculars for these students.

Classes and activities would be normal for students in kindergarten to Grade 8.

An Association des enseignantes et des enseignants franco-ontariens (AEFO) picket in Rockland, Ont., on Feb. 13, 2020. (Lorian Bélanger/Radio-Canada)

Conseil scolaire de district catholique de l'Est ontarien

All schools would be closed.

Daycares in this board's schools would stay open and so would before- and after-school programs except for those from three providers: the Jardin des câlins, the Centre Culturel Les trois p'tits points and the Municipality of Russell.

Conseil des écoles publiques de l'Est de l'Ontario

Most schools are affected, check here for the full list.

The board has not yet said what this will mean for the approximately 40 schools affected.

Conseil des écoles catholiques du Centre-Est

Most schools are closed. Check here for the full list.

Daycares for preschool children at its approximately 50 schools will not be affected, except at Académie catholique Notre-Dame because its staff belong to the OSSTF.

Child care for school-age kids is up to the community partners that run it.

All Centres ON y va are closed except at Écoles élémentaire catholique Jean-Robert-Gauthier, Des Voyageurs and École secondaire catholique Béatrice-Desloges.