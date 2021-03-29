People 70 and older in Ottawa, Kingston, LGL eligible for vaccination appointment Monday

A person stands up a sign for COVID-19 vaccines at the Invista Centre in Kingston, Ont., on March 1, 2021. The centre is being used as a COVID-19 vaccination site for the KLF&A area. (Lars Hagberg/Canadian Press)

People aged 70 and over will be eligible to book a COVID-19 vaccination appointment at a mass immunization clinic in Ottawa and communities covered by Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington Public Health and the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit as of 8 a.m. Monday.

Residents can book vaccine appointments through the province, either online or by calling 1-888-999-6488 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

The move covers eight other health units in Ontario, including Hamilton and the Niagara area. Toronto expanded to this age group on Saturday.

The age for vaccine eligibility for the rest of the province remains at people born in or before 1946, but rules can vary from region to region.

People age 60 or older have been eligible for a vaccine at pharmacies in the Kingston area. That may soon expand to some pharmacies in Ottawa.

Renfrew County has said it has supply problems and hopes to offer appointments to people ages 75 to 79 as early as Monday.