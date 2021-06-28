Skip to Main Content
Ottawa

Heat warnings issued for most of eastern Ontario

Environment Canada issued heat warnings on Monday for Ottawa, most of eastern Ontario and Gatineau.

Humidity expected to make it feel like 40

Ottawa, Gatineau and most of eastern Ontario are under a heat warning for Monday and Tuesday. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

The weather agency said Monday afternoon's forecast high in Ottawa is around 31 C, with humidity making it feel more like 40. 

It's unlikely to drop below 20 C at night with overnight humidity making it feel like it's 25. The temperature is expected to be the same on Tuesday.

Renfrew County and the rest of western Quebec don't have any Environment Canada weather alerts, while the Belleville area has a special weather statement about humidity that may make it feel close to 40.

There is some relief in the forecast with Wednesday's high expected to be about 25 C with a 70 per cent chance of showers.

There is an extreme heat wave in western Canada that's included the country's highest temperature on record of 46.6 C.

