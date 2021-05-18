Skip to Main Content
All Ottawa vaccine appointments booked

Some newly eligible eastern Ontarians lost out on getting a COVID-19 vaccine appointment as slots filled up quickly for their age group on Tuesday morning.

Most eastern Ontario health units also full on morning all adults become eligible

People arrive for their vaccine appointment at a COVID-19 clinic in Ottawa's Nepean Sportsplex March 30, 2021. Appointments are now full for clinics in Ottawa. (Sean Kilpatrick/Canadian Press)

The province lowered the general vaccination age to allow everyone born in 2003 or later to book through its central system as of 8 a.m.

By 10:30 a.m., Ottawa Public Health said all its spaces were full.

The health units for the Kingston and Belleville areas and Eastern Ontario Health Unit were sending similar messages on social media.

Some of these health units invited residents to sign up for their standby lists, if available, as they wait to be able to open up more appointments.

The rollout also continues at select pharmacies, which use different booking systems.

