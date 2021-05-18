All Ottawa vaccine appointments booked

Some newly eligible eastern Ontarians lost out on getting a COVID-19 vaccine appointment as slots filled up quickly for their age group on Tuesday morning.

The province lowered the general vaccination age to allow everyone born in 2003 or later to book through its central system as of 8 a.m.

By 10:30 a.m., Ottawa Public Health said all its spaces were full.

The health units for the Kingston and Belleville areas and Eastern Ontario Health Unit were sending similar messages on social media.

We will announce on our social media as soon as supply increases and appointments are available. You can also continue to check the direct booking links on <a href="https://t.co/VON1IOkJHK">https://t.co/VON1IOkJHK</a>, appointments can be added due to cancellations, and sign up for our standby lists. —@KFLAPH

Some of these health units invited residents to sign up for their standby lists, if available, as they wait to be able to open up more appointments.

The rollout also continues at select pharmacies, which use different booking systems.