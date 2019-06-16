Questions swirl over proposed correctional complex in Kemptville, Ont.

Officials in North Grenville Township, Ont., are looking for answers to help quell residents' anxiety about a proposed provincial correctional complex planned for Kemptville, Ont.

On Thursday, the Ford government announced a $500 million investment to modernize eastern Ontario's corrections system. Included in that plan was the replacement of the existing Brockville Jail and the construction of a new correctional complex on government-owned land in Kemptville.

Details of the announcement were scarce, and came as a surprise to those in the municipal government and residents.

"I think by virtue of the fact that it was unforeseen, absolutely, there are individuals who are feeling anxious and are wondering about a variety of features of that facility," said North Grenville Mayor Nancy Peckford. She said she understands the Ontario government isn't required to notify municipalities of decisions it makes about provincial land.

"I don't want to mischaracterize the institution in one way or another because we just don't have the benefit of enough information," she said.

"It will bring, undoubtedly, a high number of public service employment opportunities to our community."

Business community hopeful

That's something Deron Johnston, executive director of the Old Town Kemptville Business Improvement Area, believes the business community is looking forward to; a positive development and a way to create high paying jobs in the community.

He said 70 per cent of the community's workforce travels outside the region to get to their jobs.

"Since the University of Guelph withdrew from Kemptville College ... it took away a lot of those sort of better paying jobs. And we've sort of been looking for an opportunity, as a community, to welcome that type of employment again."

But Johnston admits that, despite the favourable reaction from local businesses, people in the community are worried.

"[The proposed site is] positioned right across from the Kemptville campus, which has a couple of schools on it. So I think there's some anxiety in the community, just some safety concerns about that."

Don't worry, says Brockville mayor

If there's one nearby city that knows what having a jail in the community means, it's Brockville, Ont.

The Brockville Jail was built in 1842.

Mayor Jason Baker said he understands people's concerns about having a correctional facility in the area, but is happy provincial money will breathe new life into the nearly 180-year-old jail. Money is also being set aside to expand the St. Lawrence Valley Correctional and Treatment Centre.

"We've got, you know, nothing but good things to say about [the jail and treatment centre] as a part of our community," he said.

"It might be new for North Grenville, but I can assure you, the safety of the residents in that community are going to be just like they are here in Brockville, and that is the number one priority."

Meanwhile, Peckford said she was assured by the Ministry of the Solicitor General that public consultation on the project will begin this fall. The community will be well represented and will hopefully get their questions answered, she said.