Kayaker missing since November found dead

A missing kayaker who was last seen in November has been found dead on the shore of the Ottawa River.

Police announced Friday afternoon that Alexander Okonski's body was found Wednesday morning near the Britannia Water Purification Plant.

Okonski was last seen in mid-November. His kayak and paddle were found along the shoreline the same day.

Friends and family members searched for days to help locate him, but were unsuccessful.

Police said they do not suspect foul play in Okonski's disappearance.