1 dead, another rescued during Kanata house fire

One person has been found dead inside a home after a fire in Ottawa's west end Tuesday morning.

Ottawa fire officials said the first 911 call came around 5:25 a.m. for "big flames and smoke" in Kanata on Castlefrank Road near Terry Fox Drive. Officials said the caller then broke a window to pull someone out of the building.

Flames were shooting from the roof when firefighters arrived, they said in a news release. Some of them cared for the person pulled from the home, others tried to tackle the fire.

At one point, fire officials said they were driven from the home by a backdraft — a surge of oxygen being reintroduced to an area that's running low on oxygen — causing a surge of fire.

About 20 minutes after most of the flames were put out, firefighters said they found the victim inside,which was around 6:10 a.m. Details about the victim are not yet available.

Paramedics said they took a woman in her 90s to hospital in stable condition for smoke inhalation. A man suffered minor injuries and had minor smoke inhalation, but paramedics said he didn't need to go to hospital.

Ottawa police said their arson unit and the Ontario fire marshal's office are investigating.