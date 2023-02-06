Hung jury leads to mistrial in backyard barbecue shooting

An Ottawa judge has declared a mistrial in a murder case connected to a shooting at a backyard barbecue in May 2018, according to defence lawyer Mark Ertel.

Tristan Campbell, 39, was charged with second-degree murder in the death of Abdifatah Osman, 31.

But Ertel said the jury couldn't come to a verdict after three days of deliberation, so the judge declared a mistrial.

Osman was shot dead in the backyard of a home on Patola Private on May 27, 2018, in what was described by police as a "neighbourhood dispute gone wrong."

Residents on Patola Private said what started as a backyard barbecue came to a violent end and led to a five-hour lockdown of the housing complex.

Abdifatah Osman was shot to death on Patola Private on May 27, 2018. (Supplied)

Multiple neighbours told CBC News at the time that the incident started with an argument between two women who live in rowhouse units across from each other.

The shooting occurred in a dense neighborhood with many young families.

A woman was also shot during the incident and was rushed to hospital. She survived, but Osman died at the scene.

Campbell was found not guilty on two counts of attempted murder.

Ertel said it was a good result for his client.

The Crown can still move ahead with a retrial, which Ertel said wouldn't start for a year, or can try to reach a plea agreement with Campbell.