Judo coach charged with sexual assault of girl

An Ottawa judo coach is facing several charges related to the sexual abuse of a teen girl over the past year.

The investigation by Ottawa Police Service's sexual assault and child abuse unit began in January after police were notified of allegations the coach had been abusing a girl over the past year, starting when she was 13-years-old, according to a police news release Wednesday.

Marcello De Almeida, 41, of Ottawa is charged with two counts each of sexual assault, sexual exploitation of a young person, and sexual interference.

Police said De Almeida, who is also known as Marcello Almeida, was the girl's judo coach when the abuse is alleged to have occurred between February and December 2020.

De Almeida was scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.

"Investigators believe that there may be other victims in this case and urge them, if necessary, to contact the police," reads the news release.

Anyone with any information, including anyone who may have also been affected, is asked to contact the Ottawa police at 613-236-1222 ext. 5944.