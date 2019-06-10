1 person dead in Highway 401 crash

One person is dead following a collision on Highway 401 just east of Highway 416.

The collision happened around 2 p.m. Monday when a tractor-trailer collided with a box truck in the westbound lanes. The driver of the box truck was killed in the crash.

The vehicles collided near where construction on the highway is taking place, between County Road 16 and the Cardinal exit at Shanly Road.

Two other vehicles were also involved in the collision and four people were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Detours are expected to be in place for several hours.