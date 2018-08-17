Ottawa mayor says pot shops better in government hands

Mayor Jim Watson said he would prefer if pot shops were kept in government hands, but the city will adjust to the new reality of private marijuana shops.

Watson was asked on Friday about the Ontario government's decision to abandon planned government-run marijuana stores in favour of private shops.

"I would rather have them in the hands of public agencies. I think they're more receptive to making sure that everyone is carded and ID'd," said Watson.

The government's announcement last week gave municipalities the choice of opting out and not allowing marijuana shops in their communities.

Watson said he wants to hear from the public about that.

"I think this is an issue that obviously we are going to have public consultation on and not have in a vacuum," he said. "The stores won't be open until April anyways, so we have a little more breathing room."

Watson said he wants to see zoning rules that would keep potential shops away from schools. He also wants to see the current illegal dispensaries closed down.

"They should not be up and running. I get complaints all the time."

The previous Liberal government had proposed steep fines for marijuana dispensaries that remained open after the legal system came into place. Many of the dispensaries Ottawa police have raided and closed have swiftly re-opened.

He said he is hopeful the new government will have similar rules for unsanctioned operations.

"We will have to see whether the new government is going to continue that method," he said.

He also said he wants to hear from the provincial and federal governments about money that will flow to municipalities, to do much of the enforcement for the new regime.