The Jewish Federation of Ottawa is warning Jewish community institutions in the city to review safety protocols and remain vigilant following a mass shooting at a synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pa.

Andrea Freedman, the federation's CEO, said the precautions are important in light of what happened Saturday.

"These types of events, they shock you, they scare you, they make it that much more difficult to walk into a Jewish building," she said.

These types of events, they shock you, they scare you, they make it that much more difficult to walk into a Jewish building. - Andrea Freedman, Jewish Federation of Ottawa

"Our message to Jewish community institutions was review your protocols — they work — and be extra vigilant in the days that come."

On Saturday a shooter opened fire during a baby naming ceremony at The Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighbourhood, killing 11 people and injuring six. The suspected shooter, Robert Gregory Bowers, 46, made a brief court appearance Monday.

On Sunday more than 500 people gathered at The Soloway Jewish Community Centre in Ottawa for a vigil to commemorate victims. Attendees heard from number of speakers including Ottawa police Chief Charles Bordeleau.

Ottawa police Chief Charles Bordeleau was among the speakers at a vigil held to commemorate victims of the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting. (Alex Sarnia)

Freedman said it was important for the community to hear from police that anti-semitism, racism and bigotry in any form is absolutely unacceptable in our society.

Rabbi Chaim Mendelsohn, spiritual leader at Chabad of Centrepointe​, said he was also glad to hear from police.

His congregation meets in a City of Ottawa building where there's already a security guard, but he said they're considering further precautions.

"It's always been in the back of my mind as a subtle reminder of how careful we have to be, and how on guard we have to be," said Mendelsohn, adding that police contacted him on the weekend to schedule a meeting to discuss security.

In a tweet, Bordeleau said police have increased their presence and patrols at important institutions in Ottawa.

Recent history proves Canada isn't immune from such attacks: On Jan. 29, 2017, a gunman killed six and injured 19 at a Quebec City mosque.

Flags are flying at half-mast outside Soloway Jewish Community Centre, but otherwise activities and events are continuing as normal.

It's exactly what leaders say should be happening, despite the unimaginable violence in Pittsburgh.

"Have the events you were going to have and come together as one because in difficult times, now more than ever we need to be together and with each other, " Freedman said.