The Ottawa Jazz Festival says it will fight noise bylaw tickets that forced it to move one of its concert venues that hit a sour note with neighbours on the south side of city hall.

The move was made mid-week after the city informed festival organizers they had two tickets of $490 each, and could face $100,000 in fines for a third infraction.

Catherine O'Grady, executive producer at TD Ottawa JazzFest, said the complaints were about the Tartan Home Stage on Lisgar Field, a grassy field at the southeast corner of city hall.

"We were very surprised. We just didn't understand, at the time, that Lisgar Field was not included in our application," O'Grady told CBC News.

O'Grady said the festival has been applying for bylaw exemptions for 35 years without issue, usually covering city hall and Confederation Park.

The Tartan Stage at Lisgar Field just southeast of Ottawa city hall will no longer be hosting late night concerts for the jazz festival, after bylaw complaints. (Matthew Kupfer/CBC)

This year, the festival moved some late night shows, which ran from 10:30 p.m. to midnight, to Lisgar Field because of work at Confederation Park.

"At no point was it ever mentioned that (a) Lisgar was not part of city hall or (b) we would not be permitted to have a late-night music stage there," O'Grady said.

'Nightmarish' mid-festival switch

O'Grady said moving the nighttime concerts from Lisgar Field to Confederation Park to avoid another noise complaint has been "nightmarish" for technical staff, volunteers and has confused patrons.

"[Confederation Park is] not as well-equipped. It's not as big. We didn't spend a lot of time on fencing or thinking about access as a ticketed venue because it wasn't going to be," she said.

O'Grady said she's going to contest the tickets, which should be dismissed because there was "at best a miscommunication" during the festival planning process.

Late-night concerts were moved from the stage southeast of city hall to a stage previously built for free concerts in Confederation Park. (Matthew Kupfer/CBC)

The City of Ottawa said the alleged violations happened June 26 and June 27 and were based on the use of "sound reproduction" devices past 11 p.m.

A statement attributed to Roger Chapman, director of bylaw and regulatory services, said Jazz Fest requested a noise-bylaw exemption for Marion Dewar Plaza and Confederation Park.