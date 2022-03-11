Buddy Guy, Emmylou Harris, Pink Martini headline 2022 Ottawa Jazzfest
Louis Cole Big Band, Ghost-Note, Lido Pimienta among other top acts set to perform
The Ottawa Jazz Festival is happy to be returning to Confederation Park this summer after four years — two of the pandemic and before that, two of park renovation.
To celebrate, they've got Buddy Guy; the Blind Boys of Alabama; Emmylou Harris & the Red Dirt Boys; the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis; Lucinda Williams; Pink Martini featuring China Forbes; the Punch Brothers and the Louis Cole Big Band to headline the party.
Some of this year's other top acts include Corrine Bailey Rae; the Charles Lloyd Quartet featuring Bill Frisell, Reuben Rogers & Kendrick Scott; Cory Wong; Ghost-Note; Busty and the Bass and Lido Pimienta.
The festival is June 24 to July 3 at Confederation Park off Elgin Street and Laurier Avenue.
Festival passes are now on sale. Tickets will be available starting in early April.
Lineup
June 24
- Punch Brothers
- Busty and the Bass
- Jocelyn Gould
- Cécile McLorin Salvant
- Jochen Rueckert Quartet
- Elizabeth Shepherd & Michael Occhipinti (ES:MO)
- Jessica Moss
June 25
- Charles Lloyd Quartet ft. Bill Frisell, Reuben Rogers & Kendrick Scott
- Holly Cole
- Amanda Tosoff Words Project ft. Emilie-Claire Barlow
- Youn Sun Nah
- Under the Surface
- François Bourassa Quartet
June 26
- Arturo O'Farrill and The Afro Latin Jazz Ensemble
- Jacques Kuba Séguin: MiGRATIONS
- Tim Berne Quartet, with Gregg Belisle-Chi, Aurora Nealand and Nasheet Waits
- Marc Copland
June 27
- Cha Wa
- Blind Boys of Alabama
- Joel Frahm Trio
- Roddy Ellias Free Spirit Ensemble ft. Kellylee Evans
June 28
- Emmylou Harris & the Red Dirt Boys
- Lucinda Williams
- Esperanza Spalding with the NACO
- CODE Quartet: Genealogy
- Amendola vs. Blades with Skerik and Cyro Baptista
- Julian Lage Trio ft. Scott Colley & Dave King
- Sam Gendel
- Lina Allemano Four
- Barnyard Drama ft Christine Duncan, Jean Martin and Bernard Falaise
June 29
- The Jazz at Lincoln Centre Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis
- Louis Cole Big Band
- Cory Wong
- Les Filles de Illighadad
- Meshell Ndegeocello
- Andy Milne & Unison
- GEORGE
- Peter Hum's Ordinary Heroes
- Alex Goodman Quartet
June 30
- Buddy Guy
- Lido Pimienta
- Cory Henry
- JW-Jones Big Band
- Theo Bleckmann MIXTAPE
- Michael Winograd
- Sunna Gunnlaugs Trio
July 2
- Pink Martini ft. China Forbes
- Corinne Bailey Rae
- Tara Kannangara
- Allison Miller's Boom Tic Boom
- Tord Gustafson
- Chet Doxas Trio
- Gordon Grdina's Nomad Trio
- François Houle RECODER 4et
July 3
- Ghost-Note
- Laila Biali