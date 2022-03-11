Skip to Main Content
Buddy Guy, Emmylou Harris, Pink Martini headline 2022 Ottawa Jazzfest

To celebrate its return to Confederation Park, the Ottawa Jazz Festival has asked Buddy Guy, Wynton Marsalis, Emmylou Harris, Pink Martini, the Punch Brothers, the Blind Boys of Alabama and the Charles Lloyd Quartet to headline the party.

Louis Cole Big Band, Ghost-Note, Lido Pimienta among other top acts set to perform

Blues guitarist and singer Buddy Guy is scheduled to play the Ottawa Jazz Festival on Thursday, June 30. (Ashlee Rezin/Chicago Sun Times via AP)

The Ottawa Jazz Festival is happy to be returning to Confederation Park this summer after four years — two of the pandemic and before that, two of park renovation.

To celebrate, they've got Buddy Guy; the Blind Boys of Alabama; Emmylou Harris & the Red Dirt Boys; the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis; Lucinda Williams; Pink Martini featuring China Forbes; the Punch Brothers and the Louis Cole Big Band to headline the party.

Some of this year's other top acts include Corrine Bailey Rae; the Charles Lloyd Quartet featuring Bill Frisell, Reuben Rogers & Kendrick Scott; Cory Wong; Ghost-Note; Busty and the Bass and Lido Pimienta.

The festival is June 24 to July 3 at Confederation Park off Elgin Street and Laurier Avenue.

Festival passes are now on sale. Tickets will be available starting in early April.

2017 Polaris Prize winner Lido Pimienta plays the festival Thursday, June 30. (Anti- Records)

Lineup

June 24

  • Punch Brothers
  • Busty and the Bass
  • Jocelyn Gould
  • Cécile McLorin Salvant
  • Jochen Rueckert Quartet
  • Elizabeth Shepherd & Michael Occhipinti (ES:MO)
  • Jessica Moss
The Punch Brothers pose backstage with their Best Folk Album Grammy award for "All Ashore" Feb. 10, 2019. They play the festival's opening night. (Mario Anzuoni/Reuters)

June 25

  • Charles Lloyd Quartet ft. Bill Frisell, Reuben Rogers & Kendrick Scott
  • Holly Cole
  • Amanda Tosoff Words Project ft. Emilie-Claire Barlow
  • Youn Sun Nah
  • Under the Surface
  • François Bourassa Quartet

June 26

  • Arturo O'Farrill and The Afro Latin Jazz Ensemble
  • Jacques Kuba Séguin: MiGRATIONS
  • Tim Berne Quartet, with Gregg Belisle-Chi, Aurora Nealand and Nasheet Waits
  • Marc Copland

June 27

  • Cha Wa
  • Blind Boys of Alabama
  • Joel Frahm Trio
  • Roddy Ellias Free Spirit Ensemble ft. Kellylee Evans
Lucinda Williams plays Tuesday, June 28. (Patrick Semansky/Associated Press)

June 28

  • Emmylou Harris & the Red Dirt Boys
  • Lucinda Williams
  • Esperanza Spalding with the NACO
  • CODE Quartet: Genealogy
  • Amendola vs. Blades with Skerik and Cyro Baptista
  • Julian Lage Trio ft. Scott Colley & Dave King
  • Sam Gendel
  • Lina Allemano Four
  • Barnyard Drama ft Christine Duncan, Jean Martin and Bernard Falaise

June 29

  • The Jazz at Lincoln Centre Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis
  • Louis Cole Big Band
  • Cory Wong
  • Les Filles de Illighadad
  • Meshell Ndegeocello
  • Andy Milne & Unison
  • GEORGE
  • Peter Hum's Ordinary Heroes
  • Alex Goodman Quartet
Pulitzer Prize-winning trumpeter Wynton Marsalis plays Wednesday, June 29. (Submitted.)

June 30

  • Buddy Guy
  • Lido Pimienta
  • Cory Henry
  • JW-Jones Big Band
  • Theo Bleckmann MIXTAPE
  • Michael Winograd
  • Sunna Gunnlaugs Trio

July 2

  • Pink Martini ft. China Forbes
  • Corinne Bailey Rae
  • Tara Kannangara
  • Allison Miller's Boom Tic Boom
  • Tord Gustafson
  • Chet Doxas Trio
  • Gordon Grdina's Nomad Trio
  • François Houle RECODER 4et

July 3

  • Ghost-Note
  • Laila Biali
