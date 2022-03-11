Buddy Guy, Emmylou Harris, Pink Martini headline 2022 Ottawa Jazzfest

The Ottawa Jazz Festival is happy to be returning to Confederation Park this summer after four years — two of the pandemic and before that, two of park renovation.

To celebrate, they've got Buddy Guy; the Blind Boys of Alabama; Emmylou Harris & the Red Dirt Boys; the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis; Lucinda Williams; Pink Martini featuring China Forbes; the Punch Brothers and the Louis Cole Big Band to headline the party.

Some of this year's other top acts include Corrine Bailey Rae; the Charles Lloyd Quartet featuring Bill Frisell, Reuben Rogers & Kendrick Scott; Cory Wong; Ghost-Note; Busty and the Bass and Lido Pimienta.

The festival is June 24 to July 3 at Confederation Park off Elgin Street and Laurier Avenue.

Festival passes are now on sale. Tickets will be available starting in early April.

2017 Polaris Prize winner Lido Pimienta plays the festival Thursday, June 30. (Anti- Records)

Lineup

June 24

Punch Brothers

Busty and the Bass

Jocelyn Gould

Cécile McLorin Salvant

Jochen Rueckert Quartet

Elizabeth Shepherd & Michael Occhipinti (ES:MO)

Jessica Moss

The Punch Brothers pose backstage with their Best Folk Album Grammy award for "All Ashore" Feb. 10, 2019. They play the festival's opening night. (Mario Anzuoni/Reuters)

June 25

Charles Lloyd Quartet ft. Bill Frisell, Reuben Rogers & Kendrick Scott

Holly Cole

Amanda Tosoff Words Project ft. Emilie-Claire Barlow

Youn Sun Nah

Under the Surface

François Bourassa Quartet

June 26

Arturo O'Farrill and The Afro Latin Jazz Ensemble

Jacques Kuba Séguin: MiGRATIONS

Tim Berne Quartet, with Gregg Belisle-Chi, Aurora Nealand and Nasheet Waits

Marc Copland

June 27

Cha Wa

Blind Boys of Alabama

Joel Frahm Trio

Roddy Ellias Free Spirit Ensemble ft. Kellylee Evans

Lucinda Williams plays Tuesday, June 28. (Patrick Semansky/Associated Press)

June 28

Emmylou Harris & the Red Dirt Boys

Lucinda Williams

Esperanza Spalding with the NACO

CODE Quartet: Genealogy

Amendola vs. Blades with Skerik and Cyro Baptista

Julian Lage Trio ft. Scott Colley & Dave King

Sam Gendel

Lina Allemano Four

Barnyard Drama ft Christine Duncan, Jean Martin and Bernard Falaise

June 29

The Jazz at Lincoln Centre Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis

Louis Cole Big Band

Cory Wong

Les Filles de Illighadad

Meshell Ndegeocello

Andy Milne & Unison

GEORGE

Peter Hum's Ordinary Heroes

Alex Goodman Quartet

Pulitzer Prize-winning trumpeter Wynton Marsalis plays Wednesday, June 29. (Submitted.)

June 30

Buddy Guy

Lido Pimienta

Cory Henry

JW-Jones Big Band

Theo Bleckmann MIXTAPE

Michael Winograd

Sunna Gunnlaugs Trio

July 2

Pink Martini ft. China Forbes

Corinne Bailey Rae

Tara Kannangara

Allison Miller's Boom Tic Boom

Tord Gustafson

Chet Doxas Trio

Gordon Grdina's Nomad Trio

François Houle RECODER 4et

July 3