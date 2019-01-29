You've had it up to here with all this snow
January's record-setting snowfall putting Ottawa's patience to the test
Ninety-seven centimetres of snow has fallen over Ottawa so far this month, making it the city's snowiest January on record.
Judging by social media, you've had it up to here.
I feel personally victimized by this post 😭—@danismashingit
Ottawa residents 93 cm of snow later: <a href="https://t.co/tdvyEhBBAF">pic.twitter.com/tdvyEhBBAF</a>—@ItsNotCecilia
(insert complaint about snow here)—@DesignLiam
We broke a snowfall record for January. Cause for celebration...I think 🤔 <a href="https://t.co/NKhw2Du4xl">pic.twitter.com/NKhw2Du4xl</a>—@akwiltshire
Some are adopting a different attitude.
Revised quote from that amazing kid on <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCOttawa?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCOttawa</a> this AM: <br>“Winter. <br>Some people call it jail. <br>Some people call it freedom. <br>So you get to choose.<br>Right now, I choose freedom.”<br>~<br>Hey <a href="https://twitter.com/alannealottawa?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@alannealottawa</a>. Please play this on a loop today (from 5:36 on the track). We all need it! <a href="https://t.co/xf2ITb4fMW">https://t.co/xf2ITb4fMW</a>—@DenVan
Our Alpine Ski team is happy about the 8cm of snow that fell overnight. They're off to train for the afternoon <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/freshpowder?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#freshpowder</a>—@ashburycollege
Others hopped in the wayback machine.
Check out these snow clearing gurus of the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Ottawa?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Ottawa</a> Electric Street Railway Company on Albert Street c.1892. <br><br>Not the sweepers we deserve, but the sweepers we need! 🙅♂️🌨️🚋<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/myottawa?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#myottawa</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottweather?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottweather</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/otttraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#otttraffic</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/snowday?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#snowday</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/photooftheday?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#photooftheday</a> <a href="https://t.co/gkP5xd0msu">pic.twitter.com/gkP5xd0msu</a>—@BytownMuseum
What do you think?
It's the snowiest January ever—officially*.<br><br>How are you dealing with all this snow? <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottnews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottnews</a><br>*As recorded at the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Ottawa?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Ottawa</a> airport:<a href="https://t.co/7utKHN79mz">https://t.co/7utKHN79mz</a>—@CBCOttawa