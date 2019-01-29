Skip to Main Content
You've had it up to here with all this snow

Judging by the flurry of reaction on social media, Ottawa has had just about enough of the white stuff, thank you very much.

January's record-setting snowfall putting Ottawa's patience to the test

Spinning our wheels: January's record snowfall has made for a month of difficult driving. (CBC)

Ninety-seven centimetres of snow has fallen over Ottawa so far this month, making it the city's snowiest January on record.

Judging by social media, you've had it up to here.

Some are adopting a different attitude.

Others hopped in the wayback machine.

What do you think?

