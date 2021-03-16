Death of inmate from suspected opioid overdose at Ottawa jail prompts call for inquest

The family of an inmate suspected of dying from an opioid overdose at the Ottawa-Carleton Detention Centre (OCDC) a day after his 30th birthday is calling for a coroner's inquest as the province conducts two mandatory investigations.

David Rafter was found unconscious in his cell sometime overnight on Feb. 15. He died in hospital the next day.

"A lot of people just want answers," said Michelle Richer, who was close to Rafter and was one of his emergency contacts while he was in jail.

Richer said the jail called her and Rafter's sister after he was sent to hospital and they were told of the possible drug overdose.

"It's hard. We lost someone important to us."

Three days earlier, said RIcher, she had spoken to him from the jail "and he was excited about getting out, so, like, what's going on and what happened?"

Dr. Louise McNaughton-Filion, regional supervision coroner for eastern Ontario, says it could take months to determine the cause of Rafter's death. (Judy Trinh/CBC News)

The Ontario Ministry of Community Safety and Correctional Services said in an email that a mandatory internal investigation into Rafter's care and custody will determine if proper policies and procedures were followed, but the ministry couldn't give further details.

Ontario's Office of the Chief Coroner is also investigating Rafter's death, but determining the cause could take months, said Dr. Louise McNaughton-Filion, regional supervising coroner for eastern Ontario.

McNaughton-Filion said investigations involving jail incidents often involve a toxicology exam, and "If a death is determined to be a non-natural death, then according to the Coroners Act, an inquest occurs."

The Ontario Public Service Employees Union, which represents jail staff, confirmed there have been a growing number of overdoses behind bars at the Ottawa jail.

Scott Forde, president of OPSEU Local 411, wouldn't comment on the province's investigations into Rafter's death, but estimated kits with the overdose-rescue drug naloxone have had to be used 15 to 20 times in the last year.

He said he was going to get clean, so it just doesn't make sense to me. - Michelle Richer, speaking on death of David Rafter

Forde said drugs like fentanyl are difficult to detect by current jail scanning equipment, and staff haven't yet been trained to use a new ion scanner that's expected to help do a better job of finding illegal drugs.

Forde said the jail is full again, despite last spring's early release for low-risk inmates and the pause on weekend sentences, meaning it's more challenging to find a space to isolate incoming inmates suspected of carrying drugs.

Friend looking for answers after man dies of suspected overdose while in jail 0:56 Michelle Richer, whose friend David Rafter died at the Ottawa-Carleton Detention Centre, says she wants answers about his death in order to prevent others from going through a similar experience. 0:56

Inmate deaths created anxiety, says hotline worker

Richer said Rafter struggled with an opioid addiction on and off over the years. She said he relapsed and was using fentanyl after the death of his father more than a year ago.

"He was really bad," she said.

Rafter had been out on bail for charges including "causing a disturbance" since a December 2018 incident. He was back in jail after an arrest Feb. 10 for breaching some of his bail conditions, and two new counts of assaulting an officer during the arrest.

Richer said he had told her he hoped it would serve as opportunity to get help and become a better father to his two children, who are six and eight years old.

"He was actually glad to be in; he said he was going to get clean, so it just doesn't make sense to me."

Naloxone was used between 15 and 20 times to save inmates from dying after opioid overdoses last year, according to jail officers.

Richer said Rafter's children are still trying to deal with the fact their dad is gone. Now, she wonders whether he would have been better off in the community, where friends and family could have supported him.

Workers with the volunteer jail hotline said the deaths of Rafter as well as another inmate, Ryan Rawson, over a week later have created anxiety at the jail. Rawson's death is also being investigated by the ministry and the coroner.

Souheil Benslimane, lead co-ordinator of the volunteer-led Jail Accountability & Information Line, says safety of drugs taken by prisoners is a concern. (Souheil Benslimane)

Hotline co-ordinator Souheil Benslimane said inmates reported a couple of non-lethal overdoses around the time of Rafter's death, raising concern about the safety of the drug supply at the jail.

"It makes them worried — one of their fellow comrades just died," said Benslimane, who teaches harm-reduction strategies to inmates taking opioids.