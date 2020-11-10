Inmate charged in beating death at Ottawa jail
Ottawa police have charged 36-year-old Kivi Bar Wari with second-degree murder, alleging he fatally injured a fellow inmate at the Ottawa-Carleton Detention Centre last month.
A police news release said 49-year-old William Renwick of Arnprior, Ont., was injured on Oct. 17, and died on Sunday.
A charge of aggravated assault against Bar Wari, who police said has no fixed address, has been upgraded to second-degree murder.
More to come.