Inmate charged in beating death at Ottawa jail

Ottawa police have charged 36-year-old Kivi Bar Wari with second-degree murder, alleging he fatally injured a fellow inmate at the Ottawa-Carleton Detention Centre last month.

A police news release said 49-year-old William Renwick of Arnprior, Ont., was injured on Oct. 17, and died on Sunday.

A charge of aggravated assault against Bar Wari, who police said has no fixed address, has been upgraded to second-degree murder.

More to come.