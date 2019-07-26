City repainting some intersections after fatal cyclist crash

Crews are cutting back shrubs and repainting several intersections in Orléans after a 13-year-old Simon Khouri was stuck and killed while he was cycling along Jeanne d'Arc Boulevard at Highway 174 earlier this week.

In a notice posted Thursday on Facebook, Orléans Coun. Matthew Luloff wrote that shrubs impeding signs and pedestrian pathways were cut back that day, and several crossings requiring new paint were made a top priority.

The following intersections at and near the crash site were set to be repainted Friday night, according to Luloff's office:

Highway 174 and Jeanne d'Arc Boulevard, the scene of the crash late Tuesday afternoon.

Youville Drive and Jeanne d'Arc Boulevard N.

Fortune Drive and Jeanne d'Arc Boulevard N.

Vineyard Drive and Medoc Court.

Vineyard Drive and Sauterne Park.

Fortune Drive and St. Moritz Court.

Fortune Drive and Ste. Agathe Park.

Other changes could be coming

In an email Friday, Ottawa traffic services director Phil Landry wrote that the city's fatal collision review committee is scheduled to meet next week to review Tuesday's crash and "determine if there are any engineering, enforcement and education recommendations that can be made to improve safety."

The committee is made up of Ottawa police officers, coroner's office representatives and staff from the city's transportation services department.

"If it is deemed that action is required, our operations team will proceed as soon as possible," Landry wrote.